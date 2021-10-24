One man dies in single-car crash Saturday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A single-car crash claimed the life of a Hazel Green man late Saturday night.

Stanley Lee Johnson, 55, was fatally injured when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a tree. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Austin Ray Watson, 24, of New Market was injured and transported to the hospital.

The crash happened on Joe Quick Road, approximately four miles north of Hazel Green in Madison County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.