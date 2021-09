HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Tyler Berryhill with the Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim of a kayaking accident on Sunday.

Johnny Henderson III, 35, of Hazel Green, drowned when the strong water currents pulled his kayak into a drainage pipe.

Henderson was kayaking with his children, who he was able to get to safety before the waters swept his kayak away.

Emergency workers searched the area and later discovered Henderson’s body in the floodwaters. He was pronounced dead at the scene.