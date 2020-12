MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Hazel Green High School is the latest in a series of schools transitioning to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Madison County Schools said Thursday that Hazel Green High students would be in remote learning until Dec. 21, when the school breaks for Christmas.

Chromebooks and internet devices would be given to students who need them, the district said. Student meals will be served each day from 11 a.m.-noon.