Haysland Road to close for sanitary sewer improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Haysland Road in Huntsville will close for two weeks for sanitary sewer improvements, weather permitting.

The road will close beginning at 7 a.m. on June 14 through Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m.

The closure is expected to impact all lanes between the last entrance to Home Depot and Publix to R.W. Street Drive. Motorists should expect delays or take alternate routes to avoid the construction area. Appropriate signage will be displayed to direct traffic.

For more information, contact Project Engineer Chase Marshall at chase.marshall@huntsvilleal.gov.