Haysland Road to be closed two weeks for improvements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Haysland Road will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, June 14, through 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, for sanitary sewer improvements.

The closure will impact all lanes between the last entrance to Home Depot and the Publix shopping center to R.W. Street Drive.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid construction. Traffic control measures and road closure signage will direct traffic around the work areas.

For more updates, visit the City of Huntsville’s Roadwork Updates page here.