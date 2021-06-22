Haysland Road closure extended through July 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The closure of a section of Haysland Road is being extended.

The closure will now last until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9. The City of Huntsville initially announced the closure from June 14 through June 25, but construction delays pushed back the completion date. Crews are working to complete sanitary sewer improvements.

The closure impacts all lanes between the last entrance of Home Depot and the Publix shopping center on R.W. Street Drive.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid construction. Traffic control measures and road closure signage will direct traffic around the work areas.

For more updates, visit the City of Huntsville’s Roadwork Updates page here.