Having AC issues in this brutal heat? You might not be alone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As you can imagine, a lot of people are cranking up the air conditioner this week. However, according to a few air conditioning repair services, their phones are ringing non-stop with repair requests.

The problems are not exactly heat-related either. Omega Air Conditioning Services says the heat is likely the last straw for preexisting HVAC issues. Potentially dating back to the frigid winter North Alabama saw last year.

“During this time of year, two or three days out of the week, I don’t even go home. I go by the next morning and take a shower and I’m out again,” said Joey Ridgeway with Omega Air Conditioning Services.

The work hasn’t really stopped since last winter. With issues potentially dating back to late 2020 combined with major AC usage in your home and on your block, that’s when the problems hit a boiling point.

“We’ve had a lot of calls. Water on the floor, condensation lines stopped up. You know, if your AC is on and your outside fan isn’t turning…that’s a must-call,” said Ridgeway.

Some of the repairs Ridgeway is making are just 15-minute electrical fixes. Other repairs involve leaks that may have started when temperatures were at their lowest.

“It costs too much to change the coil or whatever to fix the leak that you are going to spend half the price of a new unit just to fixing the leak because of the Freon. You are better of just to change (out the old unit)” said Ridgeway

If you are looking to be proactive and avoid a sudden loss of modern comfort, you might want to check your air filter.

“A lot of people don’t ever change their filter. The next thing happens, the AC freezes up. Then saying, I need Freon. Nah you need to change your filter probably,” said Ridgeway.

Many HVAC workers are working as fast as they can. This time of year is busy to begin with. The extra surge in calls isn’t improving wait times.

“I’m going to apologize. If anyone seeing this and I didn’t call back or couldn’t show up. I’m doing the best I can,” said Ridgeway.