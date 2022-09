DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive in Decatur. It is possible that she is living with a condition that could impair her judgment.

Hawkins is described as a black woman, with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’2″ and 290 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please contact DPD at (256) 341-4644 or call 911.