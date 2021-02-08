Have You Received a 1099G from Ohio? Watch Out – It Could Be Identity Theft!

Working from home due to social distancing , woman is filling out tax form

(BBB) – If you received a 1099 G Tax Form from the Ohio Dept of Job & Family Services (ODJFS) for Unemployment Taxes but you did not file for unemployment in Ohio, be careful. You could be a victim of identity theft.

Whether by a data breach or other successful phishing tactics, scammers have stolen data from consumers across multiple states and are making false unemployment benefit claims in Ohio.

Your BBB has received a call from a local resident who reported receiving this form, even though she did not file for unemployment. BBB’s in Ohio have received 500 complaints from consumers so far. The ODJFS has received complaints from Indiana and Kentucky as well.

If you’ve received this form but did not seek unemployment benefits from the State of Ohio, take action immediately to protect your identity.

File a report with the ODJFS . Go to https://jfs.ohio.gov/fraud/ for more details.

. Go to https://jfs.ohio.gov/fraud/ for more details. File a report with local police as well as the police department where the identity theft occurred . Keep all records of your case, police report and supporting documents as these may be needed by credit card companies or banks to prove innocence.

. Keep all records of your case, police report and supporting documents as these may be needed by credit card companies or banks to prove innocence. Place a “fraud alert” or “freeze” on your credit reports. Contact the fraud departments of each of the three credit reporting agencies. Let them know you’ve been a victim of identity theft and ask what protection is provided. By law, placing and removing a “freeze” is now free of charge.

Contact the fraud departments of each of the three credit reporting agencies. Let them know you’ve been a victim of identity theft and ask what protection is provided. By law, placing and removing a “freeze” is now free of charge. To be effective, a freeze must be set up with all three credit bureaus.

Experian: https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html

Transunion: https://freeze.transunion.com

Equifax: https://www.freeze.equifax.com

Set up automatic text or email alerts on all bank and credit card accounts so you can act quickly if there is suspicious activity on any of your accounts.

Notify all credit grantors and financial institutions. Check the status of existing accounts, as they may have been jeopardized. Find out if there is any unauthorized activity or new accounts have been fraudulently opened in your name. You may be advised to close some or all of your accounts. Create new passwords and change your PINs.

Check the status of existing accounts, as they may have been jeopardized. Find out if there is any unauthorized activity or new accounts have been fraudulently opened in your name. You may be advised to close some or all of your accounts. Create new passwords and change your PINs. Monitor your credit: Check your credit report. Under the Fair & Accurate Credit Transaction Act, consumers are entitled to one free annual credit report from each of the credit bureaus. The only authorized source: AnnualCreditReport.com (1-877-322-8228).

Check your credit report. Under the Fair & Accurate Credit Transaction Act, consumers are entitled to one free annual credit report from each of the credit bureaus. The only authorized source: AnnualCreditReport.com (1-877-322-8228). If your SSN has been compromised: Contact the IRS ID Theft Protection Specialized Unit at 800-908-4490. You can find out more about tax identity theft at ftc.gov/taxidtheft and irs.gov/identitytheft.

If you’ve received form like this, report your experience to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help raise consumer awareness about this common scam tactic. For more about scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips.

To find a business you can trust, check out BBB.org.