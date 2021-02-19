Hatton High School football field vandalized, school offers reward for info





TOWN CREEK, Ala. – Hatton High School is offering a reward after the school’s football field was vandalized.

Pictures posted by the high school show donuts in the torn up field.

In a tweet, the school said “We do not work as hard as we do to have this happen. Absolutely ridiculous. The amount of time, effort, and money that goes into this place for someone to do this.”

A $500 reward is being offered for any information on anybody who may be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the school at (256) 685-4010.

