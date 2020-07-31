Harvey Updike, Alabama fan that poisoned trees at Toomer’s Corner has died

Harvey Updyke, the Alabama football fan who made national headlines when he poisoned trees at Auburn University’s Toomer’s Corner in 2010, has died.

His son Bear Updyke told our news partners at AL.com that his father died Thursday afternoon of natural causes in Louisiana, where he had been living. He was 71.

Harvey Updyke called into the Paul Finebaum radio show in 2011 claiming to have poisoned the trees after the Tigers’ won in the Iron Bowl.

“Let me tell you what I did,” Updyke told Finebaum on live radio. “The weekend after the Iron Bowl, I went to Auburn because I lived 30 miles away, and I poisoned the two Toomer’s trees. I put Spike 80DF in ‘em. They’re not dead yet, but they definitely will die.”

He later pleaded guilty in 2013 to a felony charge of criminal damage of an agricultural facility and spent more than 70 days in jail.

Updyke was ordered to pay $800,000 in court-ordered penalties and restitution but had only paid about $6,900 by last October.

Auburn later cut down the oak trees and replaced them.