LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers said a Harvest woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Epps, 57, was killed when the Honda motorcycle she was riding left the road and crashed down an embankment at 2:35 p.m.

The crash happened on AL-33 near the Bankhead community.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office pronounced Epps dead at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.