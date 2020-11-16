Harvest ministry giving Thanksgiving dinner boxes to those in need

HARVEST, Ala. – A local ministry is teaming up with a local church to give boxed Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.
Daughter of Zion Ministries is teaming up with Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for the giveaway, set for Saturday, November 21 starting at 8 a.m.
325 boxes will be given away at Union Chapel MBC (315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville).
Each box includes Thanksgiving dinner staples like a frozen turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce.
Boxes will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with one box per vehicle.