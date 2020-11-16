Harvest ministry giving Thanksgiving dinner boxes to those in need

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

HARVEST, Ala. – A local ministry is teaming up with a local church to give boxed Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

Daughter of Zion Ministries is teaming up with Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for the giveaway, set for Saturday, November 21 starting at 8 a.m.

325 boxes will be given away at Union Chapel MBC (315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville).

Each box includes Thanksgiving dinner staples like a frozen turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce.

Boxes will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with one box per vehicle.