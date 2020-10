MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Harvest man died early Tuesday morning in a wreck near Huntsville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said Steven Kenneth Ronk, 34, was killed when his pickup truck ran off Baltimore Hill Road, overturned and caught fire. The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers are still investigating but said they believe speed was a factor in the wreck.