Huntsville man killed, Harvest man charged with capital murder in Sunday morning Harvest shooting

NOTE: An earlier version of this story had the wrong place of residency for the victim and the suspect. This has been corrected.

HARVEST, Ala. – A man faces a capital murder charge after a shooting left one dead in Harvest early Sunday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting in the 100-block of Cloverbrook Drive just after midnight Sunday.

Deputies said Montae Trevius Corbett, 18, shot from a vehicle he was in and killed Keelan Andrews.

Corbett was taken to the Madison County Jail and charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $75,000.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting started with a dispute over fireworks.