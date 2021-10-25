Harvest man dies in Sunday night crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

Christopher P. Donahue, 45, of Harvest was killed when the 2005 Pontiac Grand AM he was driving was struck by a 2014 GMC 1500 pickup truck driven by Nettie L. Pruitt, 68, of Huntsville.

The crash occurred on Alabama 53 near Harvest Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Donahue was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if Pruitt, the driver of the pickup truck, was injured in the crash.

ALEA is investigating the crash.