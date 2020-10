MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A major Madison County intersection was closed for several hours Sunday morning.

According to a Nixle alert from Huntsville Police, Madison County Fire closed the intersection of AL-53 and Harvest Road just before 12:15 a.m. due to an overturned tanker.

As of 6:55 a.m., the road was still closed, with Harvest Volunteer Fire Department reporting they, along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue HAZMAT and Hepaco, were working to clean up the spill.