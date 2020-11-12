Harvest Elementary moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Harvest Elementary School will temporarily move to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins said Thursday students will move to virtual learning starting Monday, November 16. Students will return to in-person learning Monday, November 30 after Thanksgiving break.

Remote instruction will be conducted through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP. Perkins said teachers will be available throughout the day via email and Google Meet from 7:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. to assist students with work.

Meals will be served curbside from 11 a.m. until noon at the school for students during remote learning.