Harvest community fed up with US Mail

HARVEST, Ala — There is growing frustration in one Madison County community over severe delays in delivery times by the US Mail.

Residents of Harvest say it’s taking so long for the Harvest Post Office to process mail, that on-time paid bills are incurring late fees. “In 15-20 plus years I’ve never been late on a payment to anything,” James Bussey of Harvest.

In just the last month, James Bussey, says he received three late payment notices, and all of them were mailed through the Harvest Post Office “I dropped them off and then 19 days later I got a notice that I haven’t paid my bills on time,” said Bussey

One of those late bills was from Harvest Utilities, Bussey said he walked over to their offices, just next door to the post office, and began to contest the late fee.

“The guy behind me, at the same place, said the same thing,” said Bussey.

Bussey said around his community, neighbors have been getting penalized for everything from late credit card payments to cable fees, and more.

“I know the post office is overwhelmed. I was told they got hit by coronavirus and hard and it’s not the workers fault, but what should have been done is management should have posted a sign saying there’s going to be a delay in the mail being sent out,” said Bussey.

The US Postal Service released a statement Monday, which said in part: “We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the harvest community. Local management is working to resolve their concerns and is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service.”