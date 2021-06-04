Hartselle woman arrested for hindering prosecution in regards to child abuse investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Hartselle woman was arrested Friday by the Hartselle Police Department. This is the second arrest in a child abuse case in Morgan County.

Hannah Marie Campbell, 24, was arrested for Hindering the Prosecution of Lance Destin Campbell for his charge of Aggravated Child Abuse, Hartselle Police said.

Investigators said Lance Campbell was responsible for the child abuse and Hannah Campbell tried to hide the abuse from doctors, social workers, and investigators.

According to Hartselle Police, On May 31, DHR was contacted by a hospital about a child who had been potentially abused. Doctors who evaluated the child said due to their injuries they would need to stay in the hospital for weeks.

Lance Campbell was arrested for Aggravated Child Abuse on June 3.

Hannah Campbell was given a $15,000 bond.