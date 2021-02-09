Hartselle woman arrested, accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman

DECATUR, Ala. – A Hartselle woman was arrested after police say she was accused of taking several thousand dollars from an elderly woman’s bank account.

In November 2020, police say a citizen reported the theft of several thousands of dollars from their elderly mother’s bank account.

While investigating, police say 54-year-old Donyale Wooten was found to be the suspect.

Police say that on Feburary 8, 2021, warrants for Theft of Property in the First Degree and six counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card or Debit Card were obtained on Wooten.

On February 9, 2021, Wooten turned herself in on the warrants.

She was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $11,000 bond.