Hartselle to open Aquatic Center in June

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The city of Hartselle said Friday it plans to open the city aquatic center on June 18.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, the city said it was in the process of hiring lifeguards and staff for the center and the date could still change.

Hartselle’s decision comes a few days after the city of Decatur announced it would not open Point Mallard this season because of coronavirus concerns.

Hartselle plans to have its park open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. No more than 250 people will be allowed inside at any time, and there will be no passes sold.

Some of the water park’s attractions like the lazy river and diving boards also will not be available for use.