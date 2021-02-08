Hartselle PTO treasurer charged with theft

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Police have charged a parent teacher organization treasurer with stealing funds from the PTO’s account.

Abby Terry Wilson, 32, is charged with first-degree theft. She was arrested Friday.

Wilson is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from the Crestline PTO account. Police said members of the PTO reported the theft in November after noticing several charges on the account from a debit card that Wilson had possession of.

Police said Wilson admitted making the unauthorized purchases on the card when PTO members confronted her.

Hartselle police are still investigating.

Wilson was released from the Morgan County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.



