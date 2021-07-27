Hartselle police search for shooting suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday.

Hartselle Police asked the public for help locating Ivori Jalene Scales, 21.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm and leg. Emergency crews took the victim to Huntsville Hospital where they were treated and released.

The Hartselle Police have issued a warrant for Scales’ arrest for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Authorities said more charges are expected later.

If you have any information on where Scales is, call Hartselle PD Lt McDearmond at (256)- 751-4917 or text tips to (256) 472-4136.