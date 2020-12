HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Police Department is attempting to locate 34-year-old Dejuan Browning after they say he passed a counterfeit check.

Police say Browning is wanted for Theft 1st after passing a counterfeit check. Browning is believed to frequent homeless shelters in the area.

If you have any information, please email pedmondson@hartselle.org or 256-751-4917.