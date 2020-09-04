Hartselle Police issued warrant for 5th capital murder suspect

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a fifth suspect in connection with a murder investigation in Hartselle.

Hartselle Police asked the public for help searching for Angela Marie Stolz in connection with the shooting death of Anthony Larry Sheppard.

Hartselle police said they received a call on July 24 to conduct a welfare check on Dawson Street for Sheppard after he had not been seen or heard from. Police said they found Sheppard, 41, at his home dead with a gunshot wound.

Police have issued a capital murder warrant for her arrest.

Stolz is known to frequent the Huntsville area.

If you know Stolz location, please contact Hartselle Police at 256-773-6534 or call your local law enforcement agency.

Hartselle police announced Wednesday four other people were arrested and charged in connection to Sheppard’s death. Jaclyn Skuce, Logan Delp, Lajuhn Smart, and Aaron Howard are also charged in the investigation.