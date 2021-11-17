Hartselle Police investigate fatal stabbing

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A person was fatally stabbed in an altercation in Hartselle on Wednesday.

Lt. Alan McDearmond with Hartselle PD tells News 19 officers were called to the intersection of Corsbie Street and Woodall Street for a reported altercation around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Officers discovered the body of 44-year-old Charles Cameron Hill at the intersection, with apparent stab wounds.

Police say two people of interest are being questioned in connection to the fatal incident.

