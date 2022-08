Hartselle Police Department (HPD) is hosting a silent auction on August 13 to raise money for an injured officer.

According to an HPD Facebook post, there will be several items donated from businesses in the area. They will be on display at the downtown depot from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward Sergeant Dean, an officer who was on duty when he fell and fractured his skull.