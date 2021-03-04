Hartselle police confirm man died after shooting, brother charged with murder

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Police say a dispute between brothers led to a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Hartselle police (HPD) were called to the 2100 block of Pinehurst Drive around 3 p.m. where they found 59-year-old Phillip Anthony Grigsby with a single gunshot wound.

Investigators tell News 19 Grigsby was pronounced dead at Decatur Morgan Hospital at 4:46 p.m.

Hartselle police charged Grigsby’s brother, Jerry Cleek, 80, with murder. Cleek was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

HPD said Cleek told them he shot his brother after a dispute at the home they shared.