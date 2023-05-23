HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hartselle Police Department has arrested a man they say severely beat his girlfriend’s 5-year-old child.

Ryan Craig Rezek, 29, has been charged with aggravated child abuse after officers responded to a welfare check request from a caller.

Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Officers say they spoke to Rezek and the child when they arrived on the scene. At this point, officers noticed that the child had serious physical injuries and arrested Rezek. The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Rezek was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Hartselle Police say they are very grateful to the caller for bringing this matter to their attention.