Hartselle neighborhood “goes blue” for law enforcement

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Hickory Heights neighborhood in Hartselle went blue for law enforcement Saturday night, according to a post on the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says over 100 homes turned their outside lights blue to support area agencies.

Officers and Deputies from all Morgan County agencies and their families were invited to “cruise” the neighborhood, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office says they are grateful for community support.

The post was shared at 8:03 PM.