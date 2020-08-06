Hartselle murder victim’s family hoping for justice

HARTSELLE, Ala. – The Hartselle Police Department continues to investigate the murder of 41-year-old Larry Sheppard, who was shot several times in his home on Dawson Street July 24.

“He opened the door and boom, boom, boom,” said a relative of Sheppard’s.

Investigators don’t believe this was a robbery and the Sheppard family says the suspect didn’t enter the home.

The suspect allegedly went to Sheppard’s door in broad daylight and shot several times into the home when Sheppard answered the door. Several bullet holes can be seen inside.

“They just turned away like it ain’t nothing. That’s what I’m assuming. They never actually entered the house,” said the relative, who WHNT is protecting as this murder investigation is active.

The family returns to the home on Dawson Street from time to time to see if they can find something that makes the loss of Larry make sense. Larry leaves behind a young daughter.

“Larry loved the Lord and Larry loved his daughter. Loved her. There’s no question just by walking into his house,” said the relative.

Sheppard was a local businessman who worked on garage doors. His family says Larry lived every day with a positive attitude and contagious smile.

The heartache for the Sheppard family only deepens as Larry’s father fell ill and was hospitalized within hours of his son’s death.

“The nurses have told us he keeps asking for Larry. I was telling my mom that when he gets out he’s going to think it was a dream,” said the relative.

The Sheppard family has set up a GoFundMe for expenses and to serve as a reward fund to find answers and lead to a conviction in the case.

The Hartselle Police Department welcomes any tips. Investigator Burgess can be reached at 256-751-4915 or Lt. McDermond at 256-751-4917.