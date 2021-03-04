Hartselle murder suspect claims he didn’t mean to shoot brother, police say

HARTSELLE, Ala. — A man charged with shooting and killing his brother in Hartselle told police he intended to shoot past him to scare him, according to arrest documents.

The documents from Hartselle police say Jerry Wayne Cleek told them he shot his brother, Phillip Anthony Grigsby, because he had listened to Grigsby curse him for 12 years and he was tired of it.

Cleek was arrested Wednesday after police said he shot and killed Grigsby at a home on Pinehurst Street in Hartselle. Police said when they arrived, Grigsby was on the dining room floor with a gunshot wound. Cleek was sitting in a recliner in the living room, they said, and surrendered the gun used in teh shooting.

During questioning at the police department, investigators said Cleek told them Grigsby made a “smart remark” about not being afraid of Cleek or his gun, according to the arrest documents. Cleek reached to the left side of his chair, got the gun and shot Grigsby, they said.

Cleek said he intended to shoot past Grigsby to scare him because he was tired of listening to Grigsby curse him, police said.

Cleek was jailed on a murder charge with a $100,000 bond. Police confirmed he had posted bond Thursday and was released.