Hartselle man’s bond revoked in child solicitation investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have revoked the bond of a man accused of sex crimes against a child under 15 years old.

According to court records, Jordan Raper convinced a man to try and break into a minor’s home, for what the unnamed man believed was planned, consensual sex.

On Wednesday, January 27, The Morgan County Sheriff Office executed four felony warrants at a home on Beverly Street in Hartselle.

Related Content Court records reveal new details in child sex case

Raper was arrested on bond revocation for transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, bond revocation for travelling to meet a child for unlawful sex and failure to appear in court for the electronic solicitation of a child.

Raper was arrested without incident and taken to the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

An affidavit filed in the district court of Morgan County in 2019 stated Raper created a female dating profile on an app called ‘PURE’ using a photo of a 13-year-old girl:

“Deputies responded to a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived and detained Unnamed. Unnamed stated that he responded to a female profile “Uncertain slut” on a dating app (PURE) to meet up for sexual intercourse. It is believed that Jordan David Raper created the profile “Uncertain slut” using a 13-year-old’s picture. Jordan David Raper, through the PURE app profile “Uncertain slut” told unnamed “I wanna be raped.” Unnamed responded and Jordan David Raper told Unnamed to come to the minor’s address and enter through the window. John David Raper is aware that victim is 13 years old.”

Authorities also reported Raper sent a 13-year-old photos of his genitals via Snapchat in the week prior to the intruder.

No charges were filed against the unnamed man who was lured to the child’s home, the sheriff’s office believes he was tricked into the situation.