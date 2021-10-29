Hartselle man struck by vehicle, in serious condition

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Hartselle man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning, October 23.

ALEA officials said William Douglas, Jr., 41, was struck by a 2019 Toyota Avalon as he was exiting a delivery truck on Old Highway 20, just east of Muscle Shoals.

The accident happened around 9:35 a.m., troopers said.

Douglas sustained serious injuries and was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

No more information is available at this time as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.