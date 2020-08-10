Hartselle man killed in Lawrence County wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Hartselle was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Monday.
Alabama State Troopers confirm George Nigel Hearring, 48, died in a crash at the intersection of Hwy 157 and Hwy 36, about 10 miles south of Moulton.
Emergency crews took Hearring to Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment but he died a short time later.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.