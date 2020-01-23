Hartselle man charged with traveling to meet child for sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Morgan County authorities said they arrested a Hartselle man Tuesday for traveling to meet a child for sex.

David Raper, 18, of Hartselle was arrested at his work on three felony warrants, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, Raper used social media to solicit a child under the age of 15. He is charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

Raper was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $20,000 bond.