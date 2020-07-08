Hartselle man charged with meth trafficking

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities arrested a man Tuesday after they said they found meth, money and guns in his Hartselle home.

Michael Shann Springer, 55, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Hartselle police searched his home in the 300 block of Spring Valley Road.

Michael Shann Springer (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Authorities said they had been investigating Springer for several months. When they served the search warrant at his home, they said they found a large amount of a substance that tested positive for meth. They also said they found money, several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Springer was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $125,000 bond.