DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have arrested a man they say stabbed someone Tuesday evening.

Police were called to a stabbing in the 800-block of East Moulton Street around 6:02 p.m. When authorities arrived the victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.

During the investigation, Marlon Thompson was found to be the suspect and then arrested.

Thompson is being held at the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

