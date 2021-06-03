Hartselle man arrested for child abuse after child’s hospital visit

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A Morgan County man was arrested Thursday on child abuse charges.

Hartselle Police Department said 25-year-old Lance Destin Campbell from Hartselle was arrested on June 3 for Aggravated Child Abuse.

On May 31, DHR was contacted by a hospital about a child who had been potentially abused. Doctors who evaluated the child said due to their injuries they would need to stay in the hospital for weeks.

Campbell was taken to the Morgan County Jail and his bond was set at $500,000.

Investigators said there will be at least one other arrest made in this case.