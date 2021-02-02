Hartselle man arrested for abuse of a corpse

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darrell Bruce Reeves, 40, of Hartselle with abuse of a corpse on Monday.

According to Deputies, the female body was found on December 27, on Jenkins Court just off of HWY 36 by a hunter. The body was later confirmed to be that of Bobbie, Jolynn Garrison, 43, of Lacey’s Spring.

Reeves turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail after Deputies attempted to execute the arrest warrant for Reeves at his home.

Reeves has been booked at the Morgan County Jail.