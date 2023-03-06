HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 56-year-old man was arrested by Morgan County authorities after they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Brian Keith Mahaley of Hartselle was charged with second-degree domestic violence on Friday, March 3.

Officers with the Hartselle Police Department (HPD) were dispatched to a home on Gemini Circle last week. Mahaley was while officers spoke with the alleged victim.

Mahaley (Hartselle Police Dept.)

Investigators were then contacted, who determined that the woman had injuries that indicated she had been strangled by Mahaley, according to police.

Mahaley was then arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail without incident, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.