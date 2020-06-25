Hartselle gets charging station for electric vehicles

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The city of Hartselle partnered with Hartselle Utilities to add a charging station for electric vehicles in downtown with hopes of attracting travelers from I-65 to stop and shop.

“You don’t want to get left behind. You want to be a part of progress and whats going on. We want Hartselle to be a progressive city,” said Hartselle Mayor, Randy Garrison.

Mayor Garrison says he hopes that the electric vehicle charging station will bring visitors to downtown Hartselle.

“I think the average charge time is about four hours and so if you’re driving from say, Mobile to Nashville you’re going to have to stop somewhere and charge your car again,” said Garrison.

The ChargePoint app gives owners of electric vehicles locations of EV chargers. The Hartselle EV station is now listed and will bring travelers right into the downtown area.

“They download ChargePoint and it will actually tell them where all the stations are I guess anywhere in the country. It’ll even give them directions on how to get here,” said Garrison.

The charging station cost the city and Hartselle Utilities just under $10,000 but the mayor believes it will pay off if there is an uptick in foot traffic for local businesses.

“So if they pull in here they can charge their car, we aren’t going to charge them anything. They can eat somewhere, they can shop at our downtown shops. They can hang out at the park and read or whatever they would like to do. We thought it would be a good economic development tool,” said Garrison.

The driver of the vehicle will receive a text when their vehicle is charged. There is not a cost to charge the vehicle, but if it is not moved at the end of the charging period cost will begin to accrue.

Mayor Garrison says Hartselle has the only Charge Point electric vehicle plug up in the Tennessee Valley directly along the I-65 corridor.