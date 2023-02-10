HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire off Thompson Road in Hartselle on Friday morning.

According to a family member on the scene, who was inside the house, she and other residents all said they smelled something. That’s when a window broke and they realized the home was on fire.

The family member said that while the male resident was able to pull her and the other female resident out of the home, the other female resident sustained burns and smoke inhalation.

She believes that the house is considered a total loss, and they will have to be relocated.

News 19 has reached out to the responding agencies for further information.