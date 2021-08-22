Hartselle civic center temporarily closed due to COVID-19

HARTSELLE, Ala. — The City of Hartselle’s Sparkman Civic Center will close for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Hartselle, two employees at the civic center tested positive for the virus while several others were exposed. A limited number of parks and recreation employees will keep the facility, along with the cemetery and other city properties, mowed and clean during this temporary closure.

The center is expected to reopen on Tuesday, September 7.

Those with events scheduled to be held in the civic center during this closure will be notified by phone.

The senior center will remain open without access to civic center, and municipal court will be held as usual on Thursday, August 26. The building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before proceedings are held.

For more information, please contact the center at 256-773-2581.