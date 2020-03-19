Hartselle business pivots to home food delivery to offset revenue lost due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. – People are being urged to stay inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic which is costing many businesses to suffer. One Hartselle business got creative to turn that around.

Like many small businesses, Cahoot's Cafe saw a drastic change this week.

"Most of my business is catering and in one day, every bit of my catering canceled," said Cahoot's owner, Rhonda Morris. "We have been here 17 years and never had a day with no catering."

Instead of giving up, Cahoot's started doing something different: "Open the phone lines and do home delivery, free delivery, to businesses and residents for people that didn't want to get out," said Morris.

The first day they started free delivery, they only saw a small amount of orders. By the second day, Morris says they almost had more orders than they could fill. Now, they will be bringing in more delivery drivers.

Joshua Schooley is one of those drivers delivering food for Cahoot's.

"They're happy because we have a lot of normal, repetitive customers in here that don't get to come in here and it's like a bit of normalcy for them," said Schooley. "They get to eat their normal lunch without having to get out in this risky chaos."

With a little bit of innovation, Cahoot's is more hopeful that the business will see the other side of this pandemic.

"I am hopeful now that we can probably make it through this when I had my doubts before," said Morris. "We're all in this together. You know, if we help each other, I think we'll all get through this. Support those businesses that are still open. We need your help!"

Cahoot's is a restaurant in downtown Hartselle. If you would like to order from their restaurant, you can give them a call at (256) 751-4723.

Morris hopes to keep up the free delivery after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.