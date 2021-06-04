Harrison Center to reopen its doors for the first time in 15 months; “Welcome Back Bash” on June 10

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards announced on Friday that the Robert “Bob” Harrison Senior Wellness Center will reopen to its members and guests this month.

The center closed 15 months ago due to COVID-19. It is scheduled to open with abbreviated times and programs on June 14, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Normal hours will be phased in at the center over the following weeks.

Members are invited to attend a “Welcome Back Bash” on June 10 at the Harrison Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free food, games, and socializing.

Harrison Center features a pool, group activities, and an event space for the Huntsville senior community.

Edwards, who oversees the Center, said in a press release, “We have taken several safety precautions and feel we can open a safe space for seniors to be able to socialize and workout.”

Hand sanitizer stations and disinfectants will be available and the facility will get deep cleaned daily. Guests will be encouraged to wear their face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory.