July 12 is Eat Your Jell-O Day!

Now, it’s specifically Eat Your Jell-O Day not just Jell-O Day – weird, right?

Pearle Wait trademarked the snack back in 1897, and more than 100 years later, Jell-O remains a household name with 21 flavors.

This popular dessert can be turned into a fun family activity – you can try mixing different colors and flavors, and even using different molds for fun and creative shapes!

And of course, it never hurts to add a little fruit to this bouncy treat.