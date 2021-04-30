Hand sanitizers sold at Ulta, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls recalled

(FDA) – A recall has been issued for some hand sanitizers that have been sold at Ulta Beauty, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.

Several lots of Scentsational Soaps & Candles scented Hand Sanitizers from the Black and White Collection and Photo Real Collection have been recalled after health authorities discovered methanol in them. Those items were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

3 lots of Ulta Beauty Collection scented Hand Sanitizer Spray have also been recalled.

A full recall list and lot numbers can be found on the FDA website.

None of the affected retailers are in located in Alabama.