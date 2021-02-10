Hanceville man killed in 18-wheeler wreck

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A Hanceville man was killed when the car he was driving crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, on U.S. 278 near Hipp Road, approximately seven miles east of Blountsville, according to the report.

Troopers say 34-year-old Byron Holland Smith was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford Escape he was driving crossed the centerline and collided with a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer.

The report says Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

ALEA says they will investigate the wreck.